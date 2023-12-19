For a couple of years now the LEGO franchise has had a friendship with Nintendo that has been maintained to this day, and there are some sets on the market dedicated to the world of Mariowhich have expanded to donkey kong and his entire family of apes. However, this franchise was not going to be the only one involved, and in October they confirmed to us that Animal Crossing It will also have its own stages, which is why the public is going crazy.

These toys have been confirmed to hit stores in March 2024which is why they did not show anything beyond a simple trailer that shows us iconic characters from the franchise with the cubic appearance, confirming that they do not look like those of Mario, figures that had their own sound. And now, the unknowns have changed regarding this, because through Twitter They shared images of the boxes and therefore, we already know what shape the structures to be built will have.

Here you can check it:

Here's a look at the packaging and box art for the LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming in March 2024! So cute and charming – the designers did a fantastic job with the designs!https://t.co/VMo5BH5S9T pic.twitter.com/Uv3QXK3wqk — Jay Ong 🇺🇦 | Jay's Brick Blog (@jayong28) December 18, 2023

There are a total of five sets in this new series of Animal Crossing of LEGO. The most affordable package costs $14.99 and the most expensive package costs $74.99. It is possible that people may be scared away by certain figures, since the brand is always quite expensive. However, there are people who have not missed anything from the sets of Super Marioso fans of Nintendo They won't want to miss out on setting up the business. Tom Nook or even simply shape a tropical island.

All these packages arrive until March 2024. People can now pre-sell them on the main page of LEGO.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: The truth is that these LEGO packages look very nice, but I would not buy them because I would have them stored, since there is not much space to place them. So, it will be cool to see what the final result looks like in some video, but I'm not going to buy anything.