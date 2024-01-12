The head of the National Penitentiary Institute of Peru (INPE), Javier Llaque, stated this Thursday (11) that the country will deport Ecuadorian prisoners, including members of factions such as Los Tigrones, if Noboa continues with its plan to deport foreigners en masse , as announced on Tuesday (9), to reduce prison overcrowding amid the wave of violence that the country is facing.

The head of INPE said during an interview broadcast on Peruvian broadcaster RPP that Peru's prisons currently have 4,500 foreign inmates, the majority (around 3,300) of Venezuelan nationality. “We have 162 Ecuadorian criminals in various prisons in the country, of which at least fifteen belong to the Tiguerones,” he said.

Llaque said he was concerned about the possible deportation of other criminals to the country. “There has been concern because the president of Ecuador has indicated that he will return or expel 1,500 foreigners, but that number includes Venezuelans and Colombians. There are only a hundred Peruvians in Ecuadorian prisons,” he added.

“If by agreement the authorities decide to return them, we have 162 convicts, so it will be a reciprocal issue. This will not create concern about overcrowding in prisons, just in case,” he highlighted.

The current president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, also spoke out on the matter, stating that the eventual deportation of Peruvian prisoners must follow a “due process so that the nation's security is not put at risk”.

Noboa's proposal was also criticized by the new president of the National Assembly of Regional Governments of Peru (ANGR), Werner Salcedo, as well as by governors Luis Neyra (Piura) and Sigismund Cruces (Tumbes), who asked the Peruvian president to reject the measure . “I think that Boluarte should immediately contact President Noboa so that this does not happen, because it would put us at a disadvantage in relation to crime. We have already faced serious problems with organized crime in Peru,” Neyra said at a press conference.

After the declaration of a state of emergency in Ecuador, Peru also sent military personnel to the border, where they have the support of the Armed Forces and the National Police (PNP).

On Wednesday (10), Daniel Noboa's government proposed that neighboring countries take custody of around 1,500 Colombian prisoners who remain in Ecuadorian prisons, which would allow them to reduce overcrowding in the prison system.