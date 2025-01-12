The platform of Atresmedia It is beginning to have its programming ready for 2025. Among the titles that we will see throughout this year, the series created by Dani de la Orden stands out under the title of To deaththe new fiction produced by Los Javis about Paca la Piranha or The girlcontinuation of the Carmen Mola saga directed by Paco Cabezas. Another of the Atresmedia series that arrives in Spain this 2025 is Losing my mindstarring Elena RiveraKarina in Tell me how it happened.

Still without a specific release date, Losing my mind It has already finished filming. Consequently, some details have been known about this 10 episode seriesstarting with the first photographs of it. Losing my mind marks the second collaboration between Elena Rivera and Pablo Guerrero, who already directed it in Dawn.

‘Losing my mind’, with Elena Rivera Cinemania

What is ‘Losing Your Mind’ about?

Amanda Torres, a well-known attorney, faces a personal and professional crisis when a severe episode of her obsessive-compulsive disorder paralyzes her during a crucial trial. After this incident, his career went into a tailspin. All law firms of her status reject her, both because of the stigma she carries and because of the difficulties they believe her disorder can cause.

Finally, she is forced to accept an offer at a failing law firm, far removed from what she once imagined for her future. There, he must work alongside less prestigious lawyers, with whom he has nothing in common, and face his own emotional and professional challenges.

‘Losing my mind’, with María León Cinemania

Additionally, Amanda struggles with her feelings for her husband, from whom she still can’t bring herself to separate, and a growing attraction for her new boss. In the midst of this personal whirlwind, she faces a complicated case: she must defend her sister, involved in a murder that occurred on her wedding day, a crime that could condemn her to spending the rest of her life in prison.

In addition, Elena Rivera, Losing Judgment stars Maria Leon (The sleeping voice), Maria Pujalte (Laura’s mysteries), Dafne Fernandez (Perfect strangers), Daniel Ibáñez (Second prize) and Manuel Baqueiro (Love in troubled times), among others. Elena Rivera, apart from Losing my mindalso plans to premiere another miniseries this year: Tell me your namewith Michelle Jenner and Darío Grandinetti and produced by Prime Video.





