Like a breath of fresh air in the middle of August, the Super Cup final emerges in the middle of the Arab desert like a balm for a few hours due to the interest, first, and then the controversy, generated by the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to provisionally return the license to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor so that they can practice their profession.

On the shores of the Red Sea, Spanish football wins its first title of the season with its best poster, which guarantees the presence of Barça and Real Madrid in the final fight for the trophy. A tall classic capable of calming somewhat the turbulent waters that surround the Barça club. More than anyone, Laporta blesses the game, the best excuse to give the spotlight to Flick and his team, and put aside resources, precautionary measures, statements and resignations. “I have told my players that the more noise there is outside, the more we have to unite and the stronger we have to be. We have to learn things from each game but also from each situation,” the German coach emphasized in the preview, with a calm appearance, sitting in the press room of the Al Jawhara stadium, venue of the clash.

Hansi Flick

“I have no doubts about the style, we want to play like we did at the Bernabéu”

Dani Olmo’s role in the final has maximized the fan’s imagination. The image of the one from Terrassa scoring a decisive goal feeds morbidity, one of the best nutrients in football. With several clubs protesting the CSD’s decision, with LaLiga turning to the courts to have its license withdrawn again, Ancelotti gave a lesson in professionalism and lowered the ball to the grass. “The only thing that worries me is being able to defend him well so that all his quality does not emerge, he is a very strong player,” he praised him. Flick did not enter into the matter either and limited himself to confirming that he is available to play, revealing that he is “very happy” and that he is not affected by everything that has happened in recent days.

A smiling Raphinha Alberto Estévez / EFE

Under this scenario, Barça and Real Madrid will measure forces in a classic that has had everything but which needs to write its final chapter, inscribing only one name on the trophy. It is the third consecutive season that a classic defines the Super Cup champion. So many times reviled, Ancelotti wanted to highlight the trophy. “It is an important title. The year we won it, then we won the League and the Champions League. On the other hand, when we lost it we only took the Cup,” he recalled. Hansi Flick seconded him: “Winning this title gives you a lot of confidence for the second part of the season.” The last three champions have subsequently won the League.

Carlo Ancelotti

“When we won the Super Cup it went well for us, it is an important title”

The German coach already knows what it is like to face this Madrid team as the conductor of the Barça orchestra. He did it last October, visiting the Santiago Bernabéu in a League match. That 0-4, which still looms in the minds of all the protagonists of today’s final, marked the zenith of Flick’s Barça, sublimated by the 12 offsides incurred by Ancelotti’s team. “We have reviewed it and we hope to correct what we did wrong,” accepted the Italian. “We have a lot of desire for revenge, it was a very hard day,” Fede Valverde added with his heart. Since then, the Barça team has not been able to match those defensive figures and, especially in recent weeks, they have noticed this by stringing together results that are as negative as they are surprising. Despite everything, the style remains indisputable. “I have no doubts, the way we played against Madrid is the way we want to play,” Flick agreed, closing any debate.

That the CSD has returned the license to Dani Olmo (and Pau Víctor) does not mean that the one from Terrassa will start in the final. “Mentally, he is ready,” said Flick, who let it slip that “I think Gavi will play, although I haven’t decided yet.” The youth player, scorer and assistant in the semifinal against Athletic, is beginning to remember the footballer from before his serious injury, and is already asking to sit at the starters’ table. If in the Real Madrid ranks few, if any, have doubts that Ancelotti will repeat the eleven of the semi-final, in the Barcelona team there is a second unknown, apart from the midfield. And it is no surprise to aim for the goal, where Szczesny played and convinced, finally becoming a serious rival for Iñaki Peña in the fight for ownership. The youth player, who lost honor due to a lack of discipline, received a public scolding from his coach: “In Spain there is a different mentality, it is the third time that a player arrived late and I had no other option.”

Pedri

“That Olmo can play is great news, it was hard to travel without knowing if he would play”

History repeats itself. Barça and Real Madrid fight again for a title. This time it is Dani Olmo’s Super Cup.





