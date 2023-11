Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Minister Amichai Eliyahu indefinitely | Photo: Wiki Commons / Chatham House

This Sunday (5), the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, suspended the Minister of Israeli Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, for suggesting the use of atomic weapons in the war against the terrorist group Hamas.

The statements that the use of an atomic bomb in the Gaza Strip was an option were made during the minister’s interview with Radio Kol Barama, as reported by the international news agency Reuters.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the minister had been suspended from meetings until further notice. On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli prime minister stated that Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality.

“Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operate according to the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” he stated.

Eliyahu’s statement quickly drew criticism in the Arab world and scandalized major Israeli broadcasters.

“Obviously, that was a questionable statement and the prime minister made it very clear that he (Eliyahu) was not speaking on behalf of the government,” a senior US State Department official told Reuters.

The minister, a junior member of Netanyahu’s cabinet, does not participate in the simplified ministerial forum directing the war in Gaza.

In his defense, Eliyahu stated on social media that it was clear “to any sensible person that the nuclear observation was metaphorical.”

Former general and minister Benny Gantz, who is part of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, said Eliyahu’s comments were hurtful “and, even worse, increased the pain of the families of the hostages.”