A few weeks ago, the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was revealed, a game that follows the line of reboots that we have been seeing in the franchise, and that until now had not been shown much, nothing beyond a preview of the main villain. But it seems that these ambiguities ended a few minutes ago.

Through the social networks of Activision The first video preview that finally shows us gameplay was released. You can check it right here:

Something that is also worth noting about the gameplay is that it seems to be a bit more agile than previous installments, which could change the competitive environment, not only in terms of the detail of the campaign.

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III the November 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Pre-sales are now open and there will be early access.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It seems that this game is going to break sales again, no matter if it’s really good or bad. After all, the copies sell like hot cakes, so it is understood that they do not want you to buy from Activision.