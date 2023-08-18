













What motivated the development of World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore?

The Classic Hardcore Awards

Now that players can die in their entirety and everything is on the line, what rewards will you offer players in this mode? Will there be something that goes beyond that motivates the players even more?

“Death is focused as the end, but the journey is real the reward that we consider are the memories that players will create on the long journey. Of course, there will be special titles, but the souvenirs are the essential prizes. To reach level 60, players will have to go through a lot, but we are sure that they will just earn a Survival Award, an admirable accolade that other players will surely bestow on them. So the prizes will have an emotional value mostly”.

Memories will be the greatest treasure of the players who are prepared for the challenge that World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore will suppose.

The Ghost World of Classic Hardcore

What will trading be like when players are ghosted? The ghosts, what kind of independence will they have? Will there really be a distinction between being a ghost and between being alive? Because at the end of the day, the players will be able to continue in the world as spirits.

“The world of ghosts is something that we are very excited about and we are still waiting to see what surprises it will bring. How will it work? How will it develop? Because if you die, you resurrect, but you are alone. Although even as a ghost you will be able to interact in the kill chat and in the party chat. Somehow, you will be able to move with your troop. There will be a new team, maybe a new town of ghosts… It will be very exciting, almost the same experience of the classic, but without resurrecting ”.

It’s a mod that veteran players are familiar with, however, the resurrected touch of non-resurrection is interesting and will make things more interesting.

In this modality, the duel to the death is extremely dynamic, due to the implications of non-resuscitation, what do you expect from it? What kind of community are you looking for when raising these kinds of dynamics?

“[Despertar la] Curiosity. It’s been fun to watch when we introduced it we didn’t know how they would react. And see 5000 level 30 players in duels. Know? You spend hours and hours to upload your character… [Aún así, los jugadores se lanzaron a los duelos a muerte]. These experiences are significant, they are shocking. [Requiere] Effort, time and dedication”.

However, the emotional meanings that certain things will imply will be the most important of World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore.

“It is only the beginning. A new flag, a special sound. [Nos intriga ver a] People coveting sounds simply of competition, interactions of death, curiosity. […] The players know that they must have a lot of spirit [ánimo], [que suponen] Time and effort. They will have to strategize [y meditar, hay mucho en juego]. We still don’t know what the future holds for World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore.

the journey of World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore it will be especially for the players who enjoy the ride.

The essence of Classic Hardcore

Where does this initiative come from? Was it the fans or was it promoted by something internal? What made you think it would be an entertaining choice?

“[Hemos recibido ya a] different types of players, those who came because of their friends or because they heard about it [de World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore, de manera independiente]. But, we must mention that we have new players especially for hardcore. […] [Hay que decir que esta entrega] it is extremely social. Starting zones allow players to talk. [Así que, ] They’re not going up alone, it’s great socializing, it’s perfect for those who haven’t played WoW. [Esto también les permitirá] Learn more from your classes.

The developer also mentioned that ultimately, World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore it is far from being a closed adventure, rather it opens up an infinite scenario of possibilities.

“One of the keys [de World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore; sí, tienes] one life but you can have several characters. You can play with your friends. It is a good opportunity for the players. Nothing stops you. You can change your character to another mode, you don’t have to stay there in hardcore forever”.

What do you hope the players of the modality enjoy the most? And what did you most appreciate developing for this installment?

“It depends on the players. [de sus personalidades] about what they will appreciate most. Some will enjoy the movements the most. Get to level 20 or 60. Someone will only want to get to 19, it will depend on how they want to enjoy the game. If they want to see other cities or what if they go to other places. You are still able to do whatever you want in the world of WoW. If you want, you can reach the maximum level. For example, in the classic installment, there are no arenas, [pero, ¿por qué juegan WoW], why are you there? Again, to level up because it’s different and fun, Level Up! Think about the trip, about your resources, the abilities. Enjoy the trip”.

Will hardcore mode have progressive stage unlocks?

“World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore will be full content. Getting to the level is all the content. It will be a safe, refreshing and pleasant area. A place thanks to which you can return to 2019. We wanted it to be a complete delivery so that when players wonder ‘Is it too late to start?’, answer yourself, ‘No, it’s always time to start, and any time is perfect to start’, is what hardcore is looking for. It’s the essence of World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore.”

This is what the developer said, World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore He will always give you a welcome where you will not feel the pressure of the disadvantage. Although the “end” is to die or reach level 60, the developers point out the following:

“It takes a long time to reach level 60, how to get to the end? It doesn’t have an ending as such. Play without seeing how far to go. The effort and involvement of a character with a high level, that is the journey that the world of WoW offers.

So you can notice that the delivery of World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore it is designed to give a big and warm welcome to new players, while, on the other hand, veterans will be able to feel a pleasant nostalgia as they retrace the victorious footsteps of this installment.

Tips for Hardcore

The developers also gave tips for this gamemode

Remember how and why you lost a character, memory could help you save yourself in the future.

Be careful, don’t go places out of your league. Recognize the levels and you will succeed.

For new players: don’t get discouraged if you get killed, try again.

Be careful where you go, because you may not be able to go back.

Go slow, hardcore is about the journey. Take your time, WoW in essence, focus on the journey, on the experience, enjoy it.

The developer is especially grateful for the support of the Latin American World of Warcraft community.

When will World of Warcraft: Classic Hardcore be released?

It will officially arrive on August 24, 2023.

