After years of development, firmament is finally available on PC for €33.99. It can be purchased on Steam And GOG. This is the new game from Cyan Worlds, the creators of Myst and Riven.

Like the other games from Cyan, Firmament is also a classic adventure where the player has to solve the numerous puzzle scattered throughout the strange and evocative settings. Let’s see the launch trailer.

There official description tells us that Firmament is “Featuring an original steampunk aesthetic” that “invites you to explore a legendary building world that made Cyan Worlds famous. Firmament is a fantastic visual feast, with exciting new landscapes that will surprise you behind every corner. At the same time, the world of Firmament feels entirely real, as if it was built with a greater purpose in mind… a purpose that you will have to discover as you play.”

Let’s read more characteristics of the game:

SOLVE PUZZLES

As you explore, you will have a device called “Attachment” with you. This is an interface you use to interact with various devices in the Realms of Firmament. Using it to solve the puzzles you encounter, you will get closer and closer to revealing the secrets kept in this place.

DISCOVER THE HISTORY

In Firmament you will not be entirely alone: ​​in addition to the Annex, you will be joined by a mysterious apparition, which has a story of its own to share with you. As you explore it, you will be introduced to 3 Kingdoms, each with secrets and mysteries to unravel. What are Kingdoms for? Can you trust the spirit that accompanies you?

REVEAL THE MYSTERY

Are the realms of Firmament abandoned? What are these gigantic and mysterious machines scattered around the world? What are they for? What role do you have in this great mystery? Explore, discover, solve and unravel the mystery by playing Firmament!