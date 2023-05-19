Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Einer Rubio, pure emotion: this was his vibrant victory in the Giro d’Italia, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Einer Rubio, pure emotion: this was his vibrant victory in the Giro d’Italia, video


close

Einer Rubio

Einer Rubio and his victory in the Giro d’Italia 2023.

Einer Rubio and his victory in the Giro d’Italia 2023.

The Colombian prevailed in stage 13.

The Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio Victoria shouted this Friday in stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia, which was cut short due to bad weather and from 199 kilometers it went to only 74.

See also  Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d'Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle

(It may interest you: Einer Rubio gives his share of victory: “I knew I didn’t have to give up”)

Rubio took advantage of the attacks between Pinot and Cepeda and in the final kilometer he launched his attack and won the stage.

It is his second victory on the World Tour, after having won a day on the UAE Tour this year.

Colombia thus achieves its 33rd victory in the Giro and 17 cyclists have obtained it.

Colombian victory

At the end of the stage, excited, panting and exhausted by his demanding test, the Colombian cyclist analyzed his victory.

“At last… It’s a great day, I’ve been looking for it, I’ve worked a lot to prepare for this Giro and the other day I had problems with the weather, the rain has been very hard, but I knew that I didn’t have to give up and continue looking for my opportunity. I have had it. Thanks to God and to those who help me, it has been fulfilled today”, said Einer on Directv.

See also  It's official: Nairo Quintana and Arkea renounce the Giro d'Italia

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Einer #Rubio #pure #emotion #vibrant #victory #Giro #dItalia #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Accessibility and video games, the Xbox news for disabled players

Accessibility and video games, the Xbox news for disabled players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result