Einer Rubio, pure emotion: this was his vibrant victory in the Giro d’Italia, video

The Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio Victoria shouted this Friday in stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia, which was cut short due to bad weather and from 199 kilometers it went to only 74.

Rubio took advantage of the attacks between Pinot and Cepeda and in the final kilometer he launched his attack and won the stage.

It is his second victory on the World Tour, after having won a day on the UAE Tour this year.

Colombia thus achieves its 33rd victory in the Giro and 17 cyclists have obtained it.

Colombian victory

Colombia present at the Giro d’Italia with Einer Rubio. Impressive stage victory for the Colombian. 🇨🇴🚴‍♂pic.twitter.com/9oICV7beaN — Juan Tellez (@Juan1Tellez) May 19, 2023

At the end of the stage, excited, panting and exhausted by his demanding test, the Colombian cyclist analyzed his victory.

“At last… It’s a great day, I’ve been looking for it, I’ve worked a lot to prepare for this Giro and the other day I had problems with the weather, the rain has been very hard, but I knew that I didn’t have to give up and continue looking for my opportunity. I have had it. Thanks to God and to those who help me, it has been fulfilled today”, said Einer on Directv.

