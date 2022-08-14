Sunday, August 14, 2022
Fires | The passenger car returns on the ramp leading to Ikea in Vantaa

August 14, 2022
According to initial information, no injuries have occurred in the fire.

Sedan has caught fire on the ramp leading to Huonekaluiliike Ikea in Kuninkaala, Vantaa. According to a HS reader, the fire broke out in the engine compartment of the car around six in the evening, and the car burst into flames a moment later.

The fire department is putting out the fire. According to initial information, no injuries have occurred in the fire.

The news is updated.

