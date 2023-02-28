Fires | The apartment was destroyed in a fire – Three children fled to the stairwell

A fire that broke out in an apartment building in Kouvola on Tuesday morning destroyed the triangle. An adult and three children were saved from the fire.

A fire broke out in a six-story building on Utumäentie at ten in the morning. The fire started in the sauna triangle. When the rescue service arrived, the apartment was in open flames, says the fire marshal on duty Ari Särkkä.

“Smoke gases had spread in the apartment and there were life-threatening conditions in the apartment. The smoke had also partially spread to the stairwell,” says Särkkä.

At the time of the fire, there was an adult, three children and a cat in the apartment. The people escaped from under the fire into the stairwell and further into the yard, but the family’s cat remained in the apartment and died.

Approximately forty people live in the apartment building. However, not everyone was in their homes at the time of the fire. First aid checked ten people exposed to the smoke.

The rescue service evacuated those in their homes during the extinguishing work.

Housing, where the fire started, suffered considerable fire damage. In addition, some of the apartments on the upper floors are currently uninhabitable due to smoke and extinguishing water.

“At least a temporary apartment will be arranged for those who lived on the same floor as the burned apartment. For others, the need for temporary housing is still being determined,” Särkkä said on Tuesday at noon.

The Southeastern Finland police are investigating the cause of the fire.