Over the last few hours, there has been nothing but talk about what happened in Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home. Here, some fans, in addition to extend condolences to Maria de Philippi, they asked her to take a selfie. In light of this, a controversy has broken out on the web to which is now added the sensational intervention of a journalist. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In addition to numerous famous personalities, in the burial chamber by Maurizio Costanzo also attended ordinary people. The latter, after having given a last farewell to the historic television host, found the courage to ask for a selfies to Maria de Filippi.

For most people, such a gesture represented a real one scandal. On the contrary, the journalist of “Gente”, Maria Elena Barnabi, expressed a point of view different:

Maria did the selfie. Maybe the girl who asked her to do it was a girl from her audience. One grew up with one of her broadcasts like Men and women And You’ve Got Mail. Maria respected her audience.

The journalist concluded hers reflection stating that, the behavior of the public is nothing but the reflex of what viewers watch in broadcasts:

The public reacted as it has seen on TV, in broadcasts where everything is shared, any family drama, any shame, any tear. Where is the scandal?

Therefore, before the episode that took place in Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home, the web it is very divided. Numerous have emerged conflicting opinionsin fact there are those who consider it so gesture squalid and those who consider it normal as it depends on a certain type of television to which we are now accustomed.