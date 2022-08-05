Mission Window: in Hungary the correct tire operating window was the theme of the race, with the Ferrari F1-75s displaced by the significant decrease in the asphalt temperature compared to the long run simulations carried out on Friday free practice when the track was close to 60 ° C. On Sunday the race did not reach 30 ° C and the cold certainly helped the Red Bull RB18s compared to the very favorite Ferrari F1-75.

The temperatures played a fundamental role in getting the Mercedes W13 back into the race, but the ‘merit’ was a calculated risk on the part of the men of the Brackley team. The German newspaper Auto Motor und Sportin fact, he stressed that compared to previous weekends in Mercedes they have decided to be less conservative in terms of rims and related heat dissipation. Unlike Ferrari and Red Bull, who prepared the qualifying laps with very slow launch laps, both Russell and Hamilton were told to run launch laps as if they were timed laps, due to the adjustments made. in terms of rims and heat dissipation or not.

The gamble taken by the Mercedes paid off, because thelowering of temperatures combined with the adjustments made to the rims did not lead to overheating and deterioration of the tires, which instead always worked quite well with Russell who still had to ask the tires for every gram of tread to complete the second stint with a medium 31-lap tire. In previous races, in order not to risk generating too much heat and overcooking the tires, the wheel adjustments had been more conservative than in Hungary, where after a very difficult Friday in Mercedes they decided to make a more extreme choice than usual. betting on the lowering of temperatures. Thus came George Russell’s first career pole and that of the season for Mercedes, who on Sunday celebrated their second consecutive double podium after the one in France, also thanks to a very effective strategic team play.

In Hungary, the former Williams driver led the race throughout the first stint, surrendering only to the charge of Charles Leclerc on lap 30. After defending the pole position at the start, Russell did not keep an irresistible pace in the first part of the race. The pace of the 1998 class combined with the indecision of the Ferrari wall in not immediately giving way to Charles Leclerc against Carlos Sainz allowed Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to don’t lose too much ground in the first few laps, seconds which then came in handy on the occasion of the second stop with which Red Bull put pressure on the Ferrari wall causing him to make a mistake. A mistake that opened the doors to victory in Verstappen and the podium in Hamilton.