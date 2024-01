The fire extinguishing work will continue until the morning.

One a person died in a house fire in Sipoo on Friday night, says the Itä-Uudenmaa rescue service. The rescue service was alerted to a building fire on Kalkkirananti after one o'clock.

According to the fire department, the building was fully engulfed in flames when the first units arrived.

