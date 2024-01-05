Home page World

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanked the tens of thousands of helpers in the flood areas and expressed his respect (archive photo). © Annette Riedl/dpa

The floods are making things difficult for people. But numerous helpers were able to prevent disasters in many places. That deserves thanks, says the Federal President.

Berlin – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanked the tens of thousands of helpers in the flood areas and expressed his appreciation. “Everyone who helps with this flood deserves the thanks of our entire nation,” said Steinmeier in Berlin. “This shows that when it comes down to it, our country stands together.”

In the written statement, Steinmeier said that he had invited helpers from the volunteer fire department and the technical relief organization who had been involved in the fight against the floods to his New Year's reception at Bellevue Palace next week. “We have to support everyone who protects and rescues and visibly recognize them all. They are role models.”

Many helpers are working to the point of exhaustion. “I have the greatest respect for this voluntary commitment,” explained Steinmeier. At the same time, he appealed to all companies and businesses: “Support the relief efforts of your employees and continue to temporarily release them to serve the public.” dpa