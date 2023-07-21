Friday, July 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Nokia is burning a large, empty building from the 1890s

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | Nokia is burning a large, empty building from the 1890s

Personal injuries were avoided in the fire. The building has been empty.

Nokian An old building of approximately 600 square meters, dating from 1890, is burning on Korvolantie. The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted to the scene the night before Friday at 02:54.

The building was in the stage of full fire and its roof structures were on fire when the units of the rescue service arrived on the scene.

The building has been empty, and there are no known personal injuries.

The rescue service announced at four in the morning that there is no danger of the fire spreading.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire. There were 24 extinguishing, support and management units on the extinguishing mission at four in the morning. The extinguishing work is expected to continue for several more hours.

#Fires #Nokia #burning #large #empty #building #1890s

See also  Sailing | "I'm sorry to hear such dramatic news" - The winning favorite of Yksinperjehdu ran into a rocky beach in the Canary Islands at night
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Hands up!” broke last year’s record and sold 75,000 tickets to Luzhniki

"Hands up!" broke last year's record and sold 75,000 tickets to Luzhniki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result