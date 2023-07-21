Fires | Nokia is burning a large, empty building from the 1890s

Personal injuries were avoided in the fire. The building has been empty.

Nokian An old building of approximately 600 square meters, dating from 1890, is burning on Korvolantie. The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted to the scene the night before Friday at 02:54.

The building was in the stage of full fire and its roof structures were on fire when the units of the rescue service arrived on the scene.

The building has been empty, and there are no known personal injuries.

The rescue service announced at four in the morning that there is no danger of the fire spreading.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire. There were 24 extinguishing, support and management units on the extinguishing mission at four in the morning. The extinguishing work is expected to continue for several more hours.