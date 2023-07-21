According to one of those responsible for the Glacier 3,000 ski area in Les Diablerets, there was a problem with the power supply of a gondola. It was then pulled to the station with an emergency engine.

When it turned out that the problem could not be solved quickly, it was decided to evacuate the tourists who had become stuck in the mountain station by helicopter. Two aircraft were deployed for this, which performed a total of 54 flights. The tourists were taken to a lower mountain station, from where they could continue their journey down by a still working cable car.