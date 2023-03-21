Fires | No crime is suspected in the fire at the anarchists’ cultural house in Kumpula

The police do not suspect a crime in the fire that destroyed the house in Kumpula.

The building used as a cultural center by the anarchist Makamik collective burned down on Kumpulan Jyrängöntie in February.

According to investigations, the fire started from inside the house, the head of the investigation Crista Granroth tells.

“We have no reason to suspect a crime,” says Granroth.

Granroth’s according to the police are aware that the occupants of the house have let it be understood that the fire may have been a crime. However, the investigation results do not support the claims.

According to the investigations, the fire started from inside the house, perhaps from a wood-burning stove or from an electrical appliance in its vicinity.

The fireplace had been heated earlier during the night of the fire.

The cause of the fire has been investigated in cooperation with the rescue service. The source of the fire has been searched for, among other things, with the help of specially trained dogs.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is not yet completely finished, and continues with the investigation of the details of the fire.

