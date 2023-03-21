The city of Lorca was included in the programming of the 19th international religious tourism congress that is taking place these days in the Region of Murcia on the occasion of the celebration in 2024 of the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz. The director of the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), Juan Francisco Martínez, said this Tuesday, announcing that a ‘fam trip’ or familiarization trip for professional tourism agents will be held in the municipality on Thursday.

It will be, he said, the “most ambitious of all those that have been carried out in recent years in Lorca” and the participation of 14 tour operators from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Italy, Chile, Poland, Portugal or France is expected. . According to Martínez, Lorca “has to be there” because he is the “perfect complement” for the Jubilee Year. He added that “we are a priority destination for cultural, heritage and historical tourism and we must value it.”

He explained that the international agents will arrive early Thursday morning at the Lorca Taller del Tiempo visitor center and that they will visit the collegiate church of San Patricio, the streets of the historic center, the museums of the White and Blue steps and the Archaeological Museum, where the largest collection of lamps from a synagogue in Spain is kept.

They will also visit the castle, have lunch at the Las Caballerizas restaurant located in the fortified enclosure and tour the Jewish quarter and the 15th century synagogue and the Alfonsina Tower.

The Itrem director recalled that this week more than 300 international religious tourism professionals are participating in the congress. He assured that the Jubilee Year of Caravaca will have an “extraordinary impact” in the Region next year and that Lorca will be within the tourist circuits of the nearly one million visitors who, it is estimated, will come to Murcia attracted by this religious celebration.