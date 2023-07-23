Since yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Crisis Unit and the embassy in Athens have been maintaining close contact with the Greek authorities, the Civil Protection and the compatriots present in Rhodes, devastated by the fires. The Greek Civil Protection has organized reception and collection centers and is facilitating transport to the airport of Rhodes and the ports available to allow boarding to further destinations. The locality of Lindos, for which the possibility of fires was initially feared and where many Italians are present, is however currently safe.

In general traffic on the island is rather congested. For those planning to leave for Rhodes, it is advisable to consider an alternative destination nearby and in any case take into account transport difficulties, advises the Farnesina in a note.

The Farnesina reminds you to contact +390636225 for assistance or reports, also via SMS and write to [email protected].

For all compatriots in any capacity present in Rhodes we suggest the registration on the website www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and to download the “Crisis Unit” App, free and available for all mobile phones. This will make it easier to receive all communications from the Crisis Unit.

ASTOI: “SENDING SPECIAL AIRCRAFT FOR THE RETURN OF ITALIANS”

“Astoi is in contact with the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit for the appropriate triangulation between the Italian Embassy in Athens and the operators, in order to be able to better assist customers and speed up the exchange of information”. To say it is Astoi Confindustria Viaggi, the association that represents over 90% of the tour operating market in Italy. “Moreover, some operators are sending special aircraft which will probably arrive in Rhodes in the night to bring their customers back to Italy”, the association said. “The associated Tour Operators who plan the destination are experiencing many operational limitations due to the lack of information from the local Civil Protection”. Astoi reports that “the operators’ assistants are contacting their customers to provide all the necessary information and to understand to which collection center they have been sent by the local authorities”.

Many tourists present on the island at the moment are Alpitour customers. The company is taking steps to anticipate returns with several flights. Customers can contact the Alpitour dedicated assistance number +39-011-19682471.

In the face of the ‘out of control’ fires on the Greek island of Rhodes “la Fiavet since the early hours of this morning, its agencies have already put into action to understand how many Italians – from our circuit – are in Rhodes”. This was reported to Adnkronos by the president of the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations, Giuseppe Ciminnisi, explaining that the national Fiavet – by practice – in critical cases consults the presidents of the regional Fiavet to get a detailed picture. difficulty.