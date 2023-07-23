Sunday, July 23, 2023, 03:52 p.m.



Turnout in the Region of Murcia until 2:00 p.m. in the electoral appointment of this 23-J rose by 5.23% compared to the figure for the last general elections, held on November 10, 2019. According to data offered by the Ministry of the Interior, until 2:00 p.m., 44.24% of voters in the Region had exercised their right to vote. This is 469,830 Murcians. The figure in the previous elections was 39.01% (401,193 voters).

The upward trend in participation until 2:00 p.m. has been repeated in all the municipalities of the Community. The localities in which the highest percentage has been registered so far are Aledo (51.78%), Ojós (51.43%), Beniel (50.79%) and Albudeite (50.04%), all of them above fifty percent. On the contrary, the municipalities with the lowest participation rate, which is also higher than that registered in the previous elections at the same time, are Mazarrón (38.63%) Los Alcázares (39.01%) and Jumilla (39.78).

At the national level, participation has also grown, although in a more contained way. The first preview of the Ministry of the Interior anticipated that 40.48% of voters nationwide had already voted, which represents an increase of 2.56% compared to the figure for 2019 (37.92%).