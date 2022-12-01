The last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 22nd of the 2022 season, had not hidden some tired faces among drivers and team members, thanks to a rather long calendar in terms of appointments and transfers in almost every corner of the planet. However, if the last championship was trying, that of 2023 it will be even worse. The next edition, in fact, will see well 24 total appointmentswith the only uncertainty still in force regarding the Chinese GP, thanks to the possible cancellation due to the problems related to COVID-19.

Should he actually be removed from the calendar, the President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali however, he guaranteed that the limit of 24 races will not be crossed, at least for the 2023 world championship, especially following the rumors of Liberty Media concerning the desire to add further GPs: “Sky’s the limit – said the manager from Imola with a joke – but, joking aside, the limit for next year is 24 GP. It’s an optimal size, considering the growth we’ve had around the world, but not more“.

Therefore confirmed the intention not to extend the number of tests in the championship, which represent the absolute maximum in the history of F1 in a year. The 57-year-old, former Ferrari team principal, then also commented on another former Ferrari driver such as Fernando Alonsowho will continue his career at Aston Martin in 2023 with a strong intention to stay at Silverstone also for the 2024: “This year has proven that age is not an issue – he added – he is super motivated, competitive, professional and very strong from a psychological point of view. Fernando has Formula 1 in his blood and his motivation is constant, therefore it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it goes beyond 2023. Even when he left F1, she was already planning to come back. Now obviously he deserves the job she has and I want him to have one competitive carbecause in that case it would be in front“.