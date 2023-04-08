Saturday, April 8, 2023, 3:22 p.m.



Updated 3:48 p.m.



Emergency services are working this Saturday to extinguish a fire on agricultural land in the Umbría del Factor area, in Yecla. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received more than 30 calls at 1:30 p.m. warning of a column of black smoke in a growing area.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, a land forestry brigade and a local police patrol from the Yecla City Council went to the scene. The emergency services reported that plastic, irrigation rubber and agricultural machinery were burning in an area shaken by the wind and close to a fuel depot.