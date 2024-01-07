Sunday, January 7, 2024, 1:52 p.m.



Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium based in Cieza and the general directorate helicopter based in the Sierra de la Pila are working this Sunday to extinguish a fire that broke out in a boulevard in the area of ​​Perdiguera, in the municipality of Cieza.

Several calls alerted 112 to the existence of abundant smoke in this area located near the Segura River and the Sierra de La Atalaya. Extinction efforts are being made difficult by the strong gusts of wind in the area.