His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with the participants in the camel trekking caravan, which is organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center in its tenth edition, with the participation of 37 people from 16 diverse nationalities, in the Seeh area. The ladder in the Al Marmoom Reserve in Dubai. The journey covered 557 km over 12 days in the Emirates desert from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.