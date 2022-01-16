Firefighters intervene to put out a fire in a house after a call. They saved the couple’s dog’s life

A dog was saved, after a fire, by the Fire Brigade. The story comes from Liévin (France) and has spread all over the world through social networks.

On January 2, firefighters received a call alarming them on a fire in a house. Once on the spot, they intervened to put out the flames and found that there were no victims. At the end of the surgery, the Fire Brigade found a poor dog he had inhaled a lot of smoke.

It was thepet of the couple who lived in the house and who were absent at the time of the fire.

The German Shepherd was dazed, groggy and obviously very affected by the smoke. Fortunately, we were able to revive him. We provided him with the oxygen he needed with the mask.

Those present filmed the scene with smartphones and the images made the world Tour in a very short time.

Today the dog is fine

Immediately after the intervention of those angels in uniform, the dog was led by a veterinarian. Today the German Shepherd is fine and he is recovering.

Its owners are awaiting an assessment of the damage to the house and an investigation into the cause of the currently unknown fire. They wanted to thank the Fire Brigade publicly, for their timely intervention and above all for saving the life of their pet.

If it weren’t for theirs, the puppy probably wouldn’t have made it. Always and in every part of the world, the Fire Brigade intervenes to save many lives and it is not the first time that they have helped a animal in distress. It is nice to see how an animal life has the same value for them as a human life.

The viral images have warmed the heart of many social users, who wanted to comment on what happened, leaving their thanks to the firefighters.