Turin, the revelations of the neighbors about the man accused of the death of little Fatima

It is a very delicate moment that they are experiencing people living in the building where he lived there little Fatima and the man accused of his murder. Some of them have revealed important details about what the 32-year-old boy was doing.

Unfortunately, the scenes that those people were forced to see that night really were terrible.

The tragedy took place around 9.30pm on Thursday 13 January. Precisely in a building located in Turin, in via Milano 8. In this condominium lived Fatima with her mother and Mohssan Azhar, companion of the woman, who was in another apartment on the fifth floor.

According to the statements of the boy in front of the Gip, the drama happened for a tragic accident. He was at home with some friends and the little girl went to greet him immediately after dinner.

They got on to play on the balcony. He would throw it in the air and then catch it. At one point, however, he was unable to take it back and saw it plummet down, from the fourth-floor balcony.

Both he and mom are I got off quickly, but little Fatima was in good condition desperate. She was breathing hard and in fact, despite the surgery she was subjected to in the night, the morning of Friday 14 January his heart has ceased to beat forever.

The statements of the neighbors about the companion of the mother of Fatima

Now all the tenants of that building in via Milano are upset. They can’t believe what happened to the baby. A neighbor, in an interview with a newspaper reporter The print, on Mohssan Azhar he said:

The attics? It happens that disreputable people go there. He created some problems for drugs. It is useless to deny it.

From the first information emerged the man on the evening of the drama, it appeared to be drunk. But now he says he is upset by the death of the little girl, since he he loved her very much. In fact, he wanted to show the investigators photo on his cell phone that he had with her.