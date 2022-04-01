Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A strong fire was registered this afternoon in the community of Chinos in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, after a spark caused the fire in more than 3 thousand bales of cattle feed based on chickpea.
At approximately 6:00 p.m., the report was received at the base of the Guamúchil Fire Department so they immediately moved to the indicated place, finding the flames very high and with the risk that it spread to the houses that were continuously.
With the collaboration of Civil Protection elements and the participation of 2 smoke-eater rescue units, as well as with the machinery of some residents and the reinforcement of pipes from the Salvador Alvarado Potable Water and Sewage Board (Japasa) and the city council, managed to control the fire.
Read more: For transporting fentanyl, two men are linked to the process in Guasave, Sinaloa
Graduated in Communication Sciences, she has a master’s degree in Human Development from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente. She joined the newspaper EL DEBATE on May 7, 2002 in the Social area, later she was editor of the magazine Rostros del Évora, reporter of the local note, police and currently works as Editor-in-Chief in Guamúchil. Her entry into the media was when she was a university student when she was part of the radio program of the Sinaloense Youth Institute, Causa Joven Radio, with an information and music program for young people; She carried out her professional practices in music programming at the radio station La Primerísima de Guamúchil; She was also an advertising consultant for the Noroeste newspaper. At the end of her professional career, she worked at the radio news program Altavoz and currently she is also a teacher of the subject of Literature at campus 21 of the Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Sinaloa, an activity that she combines with journalism.
see more
#Firefighters #put #fire #thousand #bales #chickpeas #Salvador #Alvarado #Sinaloa
Leave a Reply