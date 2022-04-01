Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A strong fire was registered this afternoon in the community of Chinos in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, after a spark caused the fire in more than 3 thousand bales of cattle feed based on chickpea.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., the report was received at the base of the Guamúchil Fire Department so they immediately moved to the indicated place, finding the flames very high and with the risk that it spread to the houses that were continuously.

With the collaboration of Civil Protection elements and the participation of 2 smoke-eater rescue units, as well as with the machinery of some residents and the reinforcement of pipes from the Salvador Alvarado Potable Water and Sewage Board (Japasa) and the city council, managed to control the fire.

