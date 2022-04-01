“like in the movies” is a Peruvian comedy directed by Gonzalo Ladines and starring Manuel Gold, Andrés Salas and Pietro Sibille, three young people who seek to fulfill their dreams as filmmakers. Considered one of the best-made films in Peruvian cinema and which includes songs from El mato a un polico motorizado and Vaselina, it will be screened again in a special function in order to raise funds for the recordings of a new project, “laughing to death”.

Official poster of “Like in the movies”. Photo: Mr. Z

What will the event consist of?

The virtual event will mainly consist of screening the film “like in the movies” and after the credits there will be an after event, where attendees will be via Zoom with the director and the stars of “laughing to death”, Gisela Ponce de Leon and Cesar Ritter. You can purchase two types of tickets via Joinnus.

Cinephiles: 35 soles

General: 25 soles

In addition, people who purchase a ticket for 35 soles will be able to access a special raffle and a virtual auction of objects from the film and the web series “Los cinefilos”.

When will the event take place?

The special screening of the Peruvian film will take place on April 13.

Special feature commercial

“Just like in the movies” – official synopsis

After learning that his girlfriend turned him on his own “Star Wars” sheets, Nico decides to rediscover his true love: the movies. For this mission, he brings together his old college friends, with whom he intends to make a very low-budget short film. Together they live absurd situations, between reality and fiction, that lead them to question their friendship and the direction of their lives.