A 36-year-old man had to be released by firefighters after colliding and being trapped inside his vehicle when he was driving this Friday on the A-7, at the exit of the Totana Industrial Estate. Specifically, the accident took place at exit 608 towards Almería, where the victim crashed into the median of the highway.

After being released, the driver was treated ‘in situ’ by 061 paramedics. Due to the insignificance of his injuries, no medical transfer was necessary, although his vehicle suffered serious damage. Civil Guard officers also served at the scene of the accident.