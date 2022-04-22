Racing goes to Majadahonda with the intention of doing their thing, adding their eighth consecutive victory and giving themselves the opportunity to go up while eating some squid rings on Sunday at noon, which is not a bad way to end a season. It will not be easy, however, since there is only one combination of results that the Cantabrian alirón would favor: victory for Santander over Rayo at Cerro del Espino and victory for Talavera against Depor at El Prado (Sunday, 12:00). This is counting on the fact that the people from A Coruña could end up having two points more than what the classification now reflects, if the federative committees agree with them in their complaint of improper alignment of Bilbao Athletic.

Guillermo Fernández Romo’s men arrive at this game packed, after 17 days without losing, seven wins in the last seven games and without conceding a single goal in the last four. You also have the full template available. since he does not have to regret neither sanctions nor injuries. Marco Camus, with hamstring discomfort since Wednesday, finally got on the bus to Madrid once radiological tests ruled out a fiber break. He will only play, yes, in case of need, in the last minutes.

Pablo Torre, scorer of two goals, was decisive in Racing’s victory over Rayo (3-2) in the first round.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



With the impressive progress of the team in the last two months, Romo does not have to think too hard to decide the line-up: the same and in the same way, 4-2-3-1, as always. In the match of the first round in El Sardinero, the Rayo Majadahonda offered a magnificent level of play, the best of the rivals who have passed through Santander and although the victory ended up being for the racinguistas, the pupils of Abel Gómez caused many problems for Racing, which needed, among other things, an incredible work of art by Pablo Torre to win. It was that free kick between the peak of the area and the band that sneaked like a missile next to the Champagne long pole squad. Surely the Argentine goalkeeper was one of the least surprised when he read in AS the signing of Pablo by Barça.

The coach from Majariego, Abel Gómez, who can boast of having achieved six promotions as a player, four to First Division and two to Second Division, Juanjo recovers, sanctioned last week, and only has the injured Iturraspe in the dry dock. The most important loss, however, is definitive: Raúl Sánchez’s departure to Ibiza in the winter market, in the Second Division, after having been by far the best Rayista player in the first round. In his place came the winger and exracinguista Nando, who did not play a leading role in Albacete during the first part of the championship.

The importance of the points at stake is indisputable: they could leave Racing with half a promotion in their pocket or return Rayo Majadahonda, who with four defeats in the last five games is going through their worst streak in the championship, to fight for the promotion playoff . To this competitive interest we must add the atmosphere that is coming in the Cerro del Espino. The racing fans have sold out the 883 seats in the stands reserved for visiting supporters and are already starting to buy in the other two grandstands and there will be more than a thousand tomorrow. Rayo Majadahonda, meanwhile, has made an offer so that its subscribers can take a companion paying only 10 euros and hopes to be able to at least match the support that Racing will have from the stands.

(Photo above: the four Racing youth squads in the first team, Mantilla, Camus, Íñigo and Pablo Torre, with the shield they have worn on their chest since they were children)

Previous sheet MAJADAHONDA RAY: Champagne; Borja González, Vega, Casado, Bastos; Bernal, Tropi; Juanjo, Ruben Sanchez, Nando; and Hector. SUBSTITUTES: Álvaro Fernández (ps), Cristian Pérez, Osei, Mario, Nestor Albiach, Esnaider, Susaeta, Mendes, Manny, Mawi and Javi Gómez. RACING: Parera; Unai Medina, Bobadilla, Pol Moreno, Satrústegui; Tienza, Inigo; Soko, Pablo Torre, Arturo; and Cedric. SUBSTITUTES: Lucas Díaz (ps), Mantilla, Isma López, Javi Vázquez, Sergio Marcos, Borja Domínguez, Camus, Bustos, Manu Justo and Harper. REFEREE: Jaime Ruiz Álvarez, from the Asturian committee. STADIUM: Cerro del Espino, in Majadahonda.