Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 7:55 p.m.





Members of the Emergency Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fires in the Region of Murcia (Plan Infomur) managed to extinguish a forest fire declared in Portmán, within the municipality of La Unión, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

At 2:21 p.m., a call alerted of the existence of fire in the area. Civil Protection units from La Unión and an environmental agent from Cartagena immediately went there. In the work to extinguish the fire, located in a space that is difficult to access, in addition to land forestry brigades, a brigade helitransported by a helicopter from the General Directorate for Citizen Security and Emergencies, which dropped water from the air, intervened.