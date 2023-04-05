América and Monterrey will face each other this Saturday, April 8, in a match corresponding to day 14 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Without a doubt, this duel looks to be one of the most attractive of this date and of the tournament up to now. The rivalry between the two squads has grown over the years and this duel has the flavor of an early final.
Las Águilas have gone five games without being able to beat Rayados: the albiazules have four wins and just one loss in this journey. This weekend, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to break their losing streak, but they will face the best defense of the season and one of the most lethal forwards in all of Mexican soccer.
For the commitment against América, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will have all the offensive players of the squad at his disposal. Rogelio Funes Mori, Rayados’ all-time top scorer, will be available after missing the Albiazules’ last match due to suspension. Both Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame, who scored a double against Xolos de Tijuana, will also be able to see action against the Águilas.
Between these three elements they add a total of 16 goals in the Clausura 2023, that is, Aguirre, Funes Mori and Berterame have scored 60% of the goals that Monterrey has this tournament.
In a press conference, Víctor Manuel Vucetich indicated that he fully trusts these three forwards, since they have given results. “It gives us peace of mind and confidence knowing that we have three very well-manufactured players, who have goals, fighting spirit, sacrifice, teamwork and I think that’s something extraordinary,” said ‘King Midas’.
#offensive #arsenal #Vucetich #disposal #match #América
Leave a Reply