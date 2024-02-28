Wildfires in Texas have reached alarming proportions, unleashing an emergency situation in several counties. In particular, the Smokehouse Creek Fire is one of the biggest concerns, as it has burned more than 1,000 square kilometers, making it the fifth largest wildfire in state history. According to Texas A&M Forest Service records, this devastating emergency has consumed more land than all fires in the state in 2023 combined.

The sudden start of this fire, at approximately 2:20 pm on Monday, surprised authorities because in just 28 hours, the fire devoured more than 1,000 square kilometers, burning at an astonishing rate of almost 36 square kilometers per hour. To put it in perspective, the meteorologist cnn Chad Myers compared his progress to the size of two football fields per second.

The magnitude of the disaster has forced to emit evacuation orders in several counties, including Hemphill, Roberts, Hutchinson, and Lipscomb. In Hemphill, authorities are advising residents in the town of Canadian to shelter in place due to the continued threat of the fire. However, mandatory evacuations have been ordered in other areas, urging residents to “LEAVE NOW” to ensure their safety.

Smokehouse Creek and Panhandle, two of the most affected areas



The attention of the authorities is focused on several counties in the north and northeast of the state, highlighting Smokehouse Creek and the Panhandle. The closure of US Route 60 and US Route 83 South, necessary for the city of Canadian, has further complicated the situation. As the fire rages unchecked, millions of people in the state are under red flag warnings due to weather conditions favoring the spread of the fire.

On the other hand, the Grape Vine Creek fire in Gray County has added more concern. Although it has been 60% contained, it still represents a threat to Pampa, where a voluntary evacuation has been issued. In response to the emergency, several shelters in strategic locations to help evacuees find safety.

Fires in Texas: minute by minute

No deaths or injuries were reported as of Wednesday morning. Large columns of smoke rise hundreds of meters into the air. Authorities warn residents of possible significant property losses. According to the AP, Hemphill County Emergency Coordinator Bill Kendall described the burned ground as “a lunar landscape… everything has simply disappearedAbout 40 homes have burned around the town of Canadian, but no buildings within the community were affected.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Active fires were recorded this Wednesday in 64 counties:

Active fires:

Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County – 60% contained

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County – 0% content

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County – 25% contained

687 Reamer Fire, Hutchinson County – 10% contained

Magenta Fire, Oldham County – 40% contained

Fires 100% contained:

Old Bunger Fire, Young County

Juliet Pass Fire, Armstrong County

The rapidly advancing wildfire across the Texas Panhandle became the second largest fire in state historyforcing evacuations and causing power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the expanding flames.

The spread fire It is part of a group of fires that burn out of control and threaten rural towns, where local officials closed roads and urged residents to leave their homes. The largest fire, which grew to 2,072 square kilometers, spread to parts of Oklahoma, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Officials are assessing the damage and warned it could be extensive.

The magnitude of the wildfires in North Texas is so large that they are visible from space.

I've never seen anything like this. There is an absurd wildfire in north Texas. It is visible on the CIRA Fire detector on the GOES 16 weather satellite. The breadth of this can not be correct, right? That's way too big. pic.twitter.com/mcg5dSPj7H — SpaceWeatherNews (@SunWeatherMan) February 28, 2024

Evacuation of nuclear facilities in Amarillo ordered. Authorities affirm that the nuclear facility in Texas is protected against fires, tornadoes and storms, among others. Evacuation due to fire is to protect the safety of personnel, not because there is any danger related to nuclear weapons. They emphasize that nuclear weapons do not detonate due to fire.

The Smokehouse Creek fire covers more than 2,000 square kilometers and it is not contained at all. This fire is now the second largest wildfire in Texas history. Since the fire started Monday afternoon, it has spread at an average speed of 150 football fields per minute.

At least four wildfires are active and posing danger in the Panhandle, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer. These fires have caused evacuation orders for communities in the region, due to their growth and danger.

Authorities in Hemphill County, Texas, are advising residents in the town of Canadian to shelter in place due to the continued threat of wildfires.