Yamato Video has announced, through simple posts on its social channels, the releases Blu-ray and DVD of the month of June. Among these we find the TV series of FIRE FORCEwhich will be available from June 23the feature film Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie which will be available in a Blu-ray and DVD combo edition fromJune 8 and finally the classic series Ufo Soldier Daiapolonavailable on DVD from the same day only.

Source: Yamato Video