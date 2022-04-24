Only a couple of months to go Fire Emblem Warriors: Three HopesAnd Nintendo delights us with additional details on the next exclusive mosou made by KOEI TECMO GAMES.

At the beginning of the adventure, the protagonist will have to choose one of three factions to join as a student (as already happened in Fire Emblem: Three Houses but as a teacher) or Black Eagles, Blue Lions or Golden Deer. Furthermore, this choice will partially affect the events of the main plot as already mentioned in the last trailer shown.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will come out on June 24 exclusively for Nintendo Switch and takes place in the same narrative universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Players will be called upon to throw themselves into the fray with frenetic clashes that this time will also be manageable on a tactical level directly on the battlefield.

