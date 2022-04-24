Who is it biggest and most followed streamer up Twitch? What manages to do the best numbers? The answer will come as no surprise to those familiar with the Spanish-speaking streamer scene: Auronplay. So not Ninja or xQc? Let’s try to understand.

Ninja remains the Twitch streamer with the highest number of followers: 17 million, but the figure in itself means little, unless you compare it to the monthly growth of the same. Blevin reached its peak of popularity in 2018, and then slowed down, also thanks to the bankruptcy sortie on Mixer, Microsoft’s video streaming service now closed for some time.

xQc, on the other hand, is considered the most popular streamer for the number of hours of viewing of its broadcasts. Even in this case, however, the data must be read in perspective, because xQc is also one of the most active streamers. So we are definitely talking about the most followed English language streamer, but also about the one who does live streams for several hours.

Auronplay on the other hand, wins for average number of spectators connect to his live streams. There is talk of 112,000 people, compared to Dream’s 80,000 (which, however, did only one live stream of three hours in the last period). Auronplay’s average is not achieved by any other streamer. For example Ninja in the last 30 days was seen on average by 16,000 viewers per live stream, while xQc by 76,000.

Speaking of followers, Auronplay has 12 million followers, with more sustained growth than that of other streamers. In the last 30 days he has earned 400,000, compared to 70,000 for Ninja. And the hours you look at? here xQc is still in the lead, with 21.5 million, against 11.3 by Auronplay. As already pointed out, however, xQc did a live stream for 280 hours, while Auronplay for 101 hours.