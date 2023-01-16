Fire Emblem Engage will be available later this week and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game. Unfortunately these last days of waiting will be more complex than expected because a series of spoilers: we therefore advise you to be careful if you want to do research related to the game. Obviously, specific details about the game are not reported in this news, unless they have been officially announced by Nintendo.

There source of spoilers are the players themselves: someone has in fact been able to recover a copy of Fire Emblem Engage in advance and therefore they are sharing information in advance of what they have seen on the title for Switch.

Mostly, for now, the spoilers are related to scenes from gameplay, which should therefore not spoil too much the experience of those who come across a post on Fire Emblem Engage. However, some have already managed to get to the middle of the game, no small feat given that this saga is normally quite long in terms of hours.

There are also in circulation images of dialogues and fragments of history, which could cause advances on the narrative component of Fire Emblem Engage. The advice therefore is to avoid “scrolling” in the official sub-reddit or in social groups in which videogame contents of upcoming games are shared without too much attention.

If you want to know more about the game but don’t want spoilers, the right solution is to read our trial, which we proposed to you in early January after a first long analysis of the Nintendo Switch strategy.