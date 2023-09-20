This Tuesday, September 19, Ricky Martin and Christian Nodal conquered streaming platforms with their collaborationsomething that has his followers very excited.

Through an announcement shared a few days ago, the iconic Puerto Rican singer revealed the release of a new version of his emblematic song “Fire at night, Snow at day”which catapulted her career 27 years ago and still endures in the collective memory thanks to its memorable video clip, starring the talented Kate del Castillo.

However, this time, Ricky teams up with the charismatic Mexican singer, Christian Nodalto give new life to this iconic piece of music.

The news came through Ricky Martin’s social networks, who shared a preview of what promised to be a revolutionary single. Fans had been speculating about the mysterious collaboration for weeks and finally, the mystery dissipated.

In it music video, both artists wear elegant white suits, symbolizing unity and peace in music. An intriguing red light illuminates their faces in the background, leaving fans wondering what was to come.

Ricky Martin, 51 years old and with an impressive career in music, shared an emotional message along with the preview, revealing that this new version of “Fire by night, snow by day” is not only a musical project, but also a healing experience for him.

In addition, he highlighted the collaboration with Christian Nodal, praising his impact on the music industry.

To contextualize, “Fire by night, snow by day” was released for the first time on March 18, 1995, as part of Ricky Martin’s third studio album, titled “A medio vivir.” The song became a top hit on the US Latin Pop Airplay charts, cementing the artist’s career.

The original video clip, directed by Argentine Gustavo Garzón, was recorded a month before the release of the song. In it, Kate del Castillo plays Ricky Martin’s partner, experiencing exciting moments.

The new version of this iconic song brings renewed emotions and an unforgettable listening experience to Latin music fans.

VIDEO. “Fire by night, snow by day”, Christian Nodal and Ricky Martin premiere collaboration

