Nine children died in a village in central Ivory Coast as a result of a mysterious disease that required the hospitalization of about 60 other children, according to a new toll reported by medical sources on Tuesday.

“Two more children died,” said Tongbo Yao, a resident of Nyangban village.

This information was confirmed by a source at the university hospital in the city of Bouake, located about 30 km from the village.

The source added that out of the 59 people taken to the hospital since Sunday, “fifty of them returned to the village.”

The source continued, “At the present time, all the samples are in the laboratory, and we have not received the results yet, and therefore the cause of this deadly disease is not yet known.”

Another source at the hospital confirmed that all those who were admitted to the hospital, as well as the children who died in the village, ate the same food, which was corn porridge.

Many village residents believe that this porridge was contaminated with bacteria.