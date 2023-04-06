A registered fire in Cerro de la Estrella, from the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, where the traditional representation of the Passion of Christ takes place; No injuries or deaths were reported, the Mexico City Fire Department arrived at the scene and managed to control it after 10 at night.

The land of approximately 840m² is in the cooling phase after the actions of the brigades of Civil protection and firefighters, the flames were observed from afar and were recorded from various points of the mayor’s office by the inhabitants.

The Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of the Mexico City He was the one who notified the authorities who dealt with the fire successfully, the cause of the fire is unknown, it is still under investigation whether it was provoked or caused naturally.

The authorities determined that it will not affect the performance of the 180 representation of the Passion of Christ that has characterized the mayor’s office, since the hill is the place where the procession that will cross the eight neighborhoods of the mayor’s office culminates.