French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for peace negotiations “as soon as possible” to end the conflict in Ukraine, stressing their rejection of the use of nuclear weapons.
Macron stressed the necessity of “resuming talks as soon as possible to build a lasting peace,” while Xi considered that “nuclear weapons cannot be used,” condemning any “attack targeting civilians,” in joint statements they made after a bilateral meeting in Beijing.
