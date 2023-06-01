Firaxis Gamesthe studio behind the likes of strategy games Civilization and XCOM, has fired about 30 employees of its development teams.

The news was initially shared by a report by Axios e confirmed by a 2K spokesperson Games who explained that the staff cuts were made to “improve efficiency and align our talents with our highest priorities”.

Firaxis’ most recent game was Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released in December of last year on PC and consoles. Despite the excellent response from critics, the sales were deemed disappointing by Take-Two, the parent company of 2K and Firaxis.

We know that the studio is currently working on Civilization 7, which was unveiled on February 17th. A major leadership change at Firaxis Game was also announced on the same day. Jake Solomon, the director of XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, has left the company and took his place Heather Hazen, industry veteran and former head of the studio, thus starting a new era for Firaxis.

The staff cuts could therefore be a direct consequence of this important transformation of the studio, but it must be said that in recent months we have seen numerous personnel cuts in the gaming sector to reduce the workforce in the post Covid-19 era, such as for example those made by CD Projekt RED, Riot Games, Relic Entertainment, Ubisoft and the publisher Plaion, just to mention some of the most recent cases, which in most cases have mentioned the economic uncertainty of today’s market and changes in the priorities of development.