Why are the Frecce Tricolori flying over Rome today, 1 June 2023? The reason

Why are the Frecce Tricolori flying over Rome today, Thursday 1 June 2023? Many Roman citizens asked themselves this question this morning hearing loud roars, typical of low-flying aircraft. The answer is very simple, these are the rehearsals for tomorrow’s military parade, 2 June, Republic Day, which will be held – as usual – at the Fori Imperiali. In fact, like every year, the day before the parade (approximately from 11.30 to 12.00) low-altitude overflights (at 2,000 feet) are carried out over the capital. During operations over Rome, some flight restrictions are obviously in place over the capital and its surroundings.

Tomorrow the party

As mentioned, tomorrow – Friday 2 June – then the real party will take place with the passage of the Frecce Tricolori over Rome. But what time will they pass? The changeover should take place around 10. Where to see the event on live TV and live streaming? Rai will offer insights and information windows dedicated to the Republic Day throughout the day: the ceremony at the Altare della Patria, with the passage of the tricolor arrows over Rome, will be broadcast live on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow the passage of the Arrows Tricolori also in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.