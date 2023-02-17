On the occasion of the conference “Screening strategies and prevention of digestive tumours: the European project”, held in Rome, Luca Frulloni, professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Verona, spoke about what are the symptoms of pancreatic cancer from do not underestimate in order to arrive at a timely diagnosis, so that an improvement in the incidence can be obtained. Frulloni then concluded by explaining that all Italian centers of excellence in this area offer the possibility of being operated with cutting-edge technologies such as robotics.