The Viola impose themselves with goals from Cabral, Saponara and Gonzalez. The neroverdi finish in nine due to the expulsions of Tressoldi and Rogerio

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

An error by Alessandro Russo, goalkeeper of Sassuolo, born in 2001, and a penalty unearthed by Var (an elbow by Cabral who had given Fiorentina the lead) are the paths initially traced by Fiorentina – with the head in Prague (there is the final of Conference League on Wednesday against West Ham) – and Sassuolo in a match that was certainly not unforgettable but was then made brilliant by the rainbow of Saponara’s 1-2 who then served Nico Gonzalez the ball to end the match on 1-3. Fiorentina with a trickle of gas, Sassuolo without even that…

Errors — Having said that before the match, Sassuolo presented the Governor Bonaccini with a shirt-symbolizing the payment of the proceeds to the victims (“Sassuolo 4 Emilia Romagna”), here Fiorentina shows up with Cerofolini between the posts, Ranieri in central defense and Kouamé wide left in the 4-2-3-1; Dionisi, on the other hand, has Ceide top left in the 4-3-3, captain Berardi and Pinamonti in the middle of the attack. Fiorentina pushes three times: in the 6th minute the referee Marchetti waits for a “check” from the Var for an alleged arm shot in the area by Tressoldi, a shot that didn’t exist. In the 8th minute Cabral escapes to the right, a cross-shot that ends up in the hands; the same centre-forward, in the 10th minute, headed the outside post following a Duncan cross. In the 20th minute Fiorentina asked for a penalty: Rogerio made a foul but it all happened outside the box and the referee considered it just a game duel. Sassuolo shows up once forward but without worrying the Viola too much. There is, in the 31st minute, a skirmish between Ranieri and Berardi: the Viola defender, after a tackle, approaches the ball from afar and “shows his chest” to the neroverde; an argument ensues, both warned. It’s a first half without jolts, both Sassuolo and Fiorentina never give the idea of ​​being able to dominate moments and matches: mistakes, oversights, wrong passes, the idea of ​​not getting hurt by the Viola and the evident tiredness in the Neroverde home they give exactly the idea of ​​an unforgettable race. Sassuolo’s only high note came at the end of the first half: Henrique’s ball to Pinamonti who, alone in front of goal, didn’t find the right strength and aim to be able to break the deadlock. See also Catalina Miñarro, Florentino Pérez's right hand, tomorrow at the La Luz gathering forum

Unstoppable purple — Result which, as often happens, is unlocked with an error: in the 2nd minute Terzic’s cross is miscalculated by the Sassuolo goalkeeper Russo (born in 2001) who in practice provides an assist to Cabral for the Viola advantage. Sassuolo reacts and puts Maxime Lopez, certainly more than before, to build something that can give a real reaction but it is Fiorentina who could double their lead but from a corner Quarta hits his head, solo, over the crossbar. Fiorentina slip in Nico Gonzalez and Bonaventura for Kouamé and Duncan, Sassuolo responds with the insertion of Defrel and Bajrami for Ceide and Maxime Lopez, all to ensure that Dionisi can switch to 4-2-3-1: the shot arrives Berardi (19’s.t), Cerofolini rejects. The 1-1 for the neroverdi comes thanks to Var Doveri who unearths an elbow from Cabral in the area: Berardi makes it 1-1 from the penalty spot. Race reopened? Almost and only for a while: because then Sassuolo (unrecognizable) will remain in ten for Tressoldi’s second yellow card but first comes the decisive one-two from Fiorentina. Saponara’s goal, then Nico Gonzalez’s header right after Saponara’s assist. Dionisi’s team? Not received. The Italian can now really think about Wednesday’s final. See also This is how it went for the Colombians in the Italian classic of the Laigueglia Trophy

June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 22:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #trio #Sassuolo #eighth #place #Waiting #TurinInter