Italy gets lost on the most beautiful. Up 2-1 in sets and 18-17 in the 4th set, the Azzurri suffer the overwhelming return of the Olympic champions of the USA and give up 3-2 on the third day of the first week of the women’s Nations League underway in Antalya.

The match

—

Italy with Bosio-Nwakalor on the setter-opposite diagonal, Sylla and Omoruyi as spikers, in the center Mazzaro and Squarcini, libero Panetoni. In the first set, the blues never manage to keep up with Kiraly’s girls who close with ease. Mazzanti inserts Danesi for Mazzaro, Omoruyi does not wobble in reception despite the USA continuing to look for her in serve and the national team reacts by managing to close the 2nd set easily and then also winning the 3rd set well by a very positive Sylvia Nwakalor (20 points for her). Italy is good at reopening the 4th set by making the most of a serving turn by Squarcini but in the final they lose, not finding the attitude put in place in the central part of the match even at the tie break. For the Azzurri it is the second match out of three (ko against Poland and the USA, only success in the opening match against Thailand). Tomorrow (Saturday) at 19 last outing in Antalya with Italy in the field against Turkey coached by coach Santarelli, Italian champion with Conegliano.