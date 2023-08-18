Between Fiorentina and the group stage of the Conference League there will be Rapid Vienna. The Austrians knocked out Hungarian side Debrecen, advancing to the last two-ties before entering the heat of the competition. The first leg, which finished 0-0, suggested a more balanced return, but that was absolutely not the case: the sixth force in Austria prevailed with a resounding 4-0 with goals from Seidl, Grull and Burgstaller, adds Romanchuk’s own goal. In the meantime, the Italian takes notes: in seven days he will face Rapid in Vienna, on August 31st the return to the Franchi will be played.