The Austrians eliminated the Hungarians from Debrecen: first leg in a week, return on August 31st
Between Fiorentina and the group stage of the Conference League there will be Rapid Vienna. The Austrians knocked out Hungarian side Debrecen, advancing to the last two-ties before entering the heat of the competition. The first leg, which finished 0-0, suggested a more balanced return, but that was absolutely not the case: the sixth force in Austria prevailed with a resounding 4-0 with goals from Seidl, Grull and Burgstaller, adds Romanchuk’s own goal. In the meantime, the Italian takes notes: in seven days he will face Rapid in Vienna, on August 31st the return to the Franchi will be played.
EUROPE LEAGUE
—
The play-offs of the Europa League will also be held on the same days, which will complete the picture of the teams involved in the group stage. Olympiacos defended their first leg advantage against Genk, Hacken crashed Zalgiris, everything went smoothly for Ludogorets against Astana. Following tonight’s results and the Champions League preliminaries, these will be next week’s challenges.
Slavia Prague-Zorya Luhansk
Union Saint Gilloise-Lugano
Klaksvik-Sheriff Tiraspol
Slovan Bratislava – Aris Limassol
Dinamo Zagreb/Aek Athens-Sparta Prague
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
—
These are the other Conference League crosses:
Farul Constanta-Hjk Helsinki
Levski Sofia – Eintracht Frankfurt
Derry City v Tobol Kostanay v Viktoria Plzen
Midtjylland-Legia Warsaw
Hearts of Midlothian-Paok Thessaloniki
Nordsjaelland-Partizan Belgrade/Sabah
