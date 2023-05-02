On Wednesday 24 May, for the last act of the event, the Olimpico will be equally divided between the two fans: the Nerazzurri will take the Lazio North curve, the Viola the Roma South. The trophy will arrive in the capital aboard a Frecciarossa, title sponsor of the event

Andrea Ramazzotti

Ticket prices will be announced in a few days and their sale will be managed by the clubs, but the Stadio Olimpico for the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday 24 between Fiorentina and Inter will be equally divided between the two teams: 30,000 tickets each, with the League that will manage the remaining 8,000. Nerazzurri fans will occupy the Curva Nord of Lazio and the adjacent segments of the Tevere grandstand and Monte Mario grandstand; the purple ones will go in the Curva Sud of Rome and in the bordering sectors of the Tiber and Monte Mario. Three weeks after the last act of the national cup, preparations are underway in via Rosellini and everything suggests that the 2022-23 edition will be remembered.

SHOW — The match, broadcast practically all over the world as happens for big matches (170 countries reached by the signal for last week’s Inter-Juventus semifinal), will be preceded by a show similar to the one staged in Riyadh, for the final of Supercoppa Italiana: plays of light with lasers and fireworks will make the pre-match atmosphere similar to that of the great American events. Television images will have a very high quality standard with new drones for aerial filming. The production will be by Lega Serie A, but there will be “added” rooms by Canale 5 which will exclusively broadcast the event at 21 (complete with pre and post match). See also WRC | Debut postponed for Ogier with the GR Yaris Rally1

NO WORKOUTS — The Olimpico will host the conferences on the eve of the two coaches, accompanied by a player, but Fiorentina and Inter will carry out the finishing touches in their respective technical centres. This has been happening for years now, but in this edition, if possible, it’s even more… mandatory. Being engaged on Thursday 18 in the Europa League semi-final on the Bayer Leverkusen field, Roma will play at home on Monday 22 against Salernitana. The men of the League, headed by the agronomist Castelli, and the gardeners of the Olimpico will therefore have 48 hours to take care of and arrange the turf.

TOTTI, DEL PIERO AND EVENTS — Lega Serie A will field a “team” made up of around thirty Legends. Among the main ones… the landlord Totti, Del Piero, Shevchenko, Fabio Cannavaro, Vieri and Toni. They will all be the protagonists of an event scheduled for Wednesday morning. The gala dinner is scheduled for Monday 22nd in which the managers of the Serie A formations, the commercial partners of the League and the institutions will participate. Proceeds from the event will be donated to charity. Tuesday 23 instead there will be a workshop with the sponsors of the League which has doubled the revenues not coming from audio-visual rights. See also Olympic Games Ronja Savolainen, a female lion, was involved in an opponent's bad injury: "I heard her start screaming"

FIORENTINA IN PURPLE AND BALLS — The Italian team, by draw, will play at home and will wear the purple shirt, while Inter will be in yellow (as happened to the Franchi in the league). The ball with which each goal will be scored will be collected by the match director and delivered on the sideline to a delegate of the League who will equip it with an NFC chip (so the moment the ball entered the net can always be seen). The ball or balls can be redeemed by Fan Token holders on the Socios.com app which will reward the best player of the match.

CUP ON THE TRAIN AND NO TENNIS — The trophy will leave from Milan aboard a Frecciarossa train, title sponsor of the event, and will reach Rome. The award ceremony will be made by the president of the League, Lorenzo Casini, and by the CEO. of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi. Also for the delivery of the cup, fireworks, confetti and plays of light are expected. On Wednesday 24th the area around the Olimpico will not be as congested as in the past given that the Italian tennis internationals will have already concluded. See also F1 | Leclerc: "Ferrari better than in the tests, but not on pole"

PRESS — Fiorentina and Inter are already sure of participating in the next edition, the first with four teams, of the Italian Super Cup which will be played in Saudi Arabia. Napoli will also be with them… almost champions of Italy. Whoever lifts the Coppa Italia will win 4.5 million plus 45% of the proceeds (between 5 and 6 million euros). 2 million and 45% of the proceeds to the loser (the remaining 10% to the League). So far, between the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the Viola and the Nerazzurri have budgeted 3 million only as prizes from via Rosellini.