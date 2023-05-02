Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first since October from the penalty spot in the 15th minute to put Everton ahead but Leicester equalized seven minutes later through Caglar Soyoncu.

Jamie Vardy finished off an attack brilliantly to give Leicester the lead in the 33rd minute.

At the end of the madness of the first half, Everton missed two goals, and James Madison, Leicester playmaker, missed a penalty kick, which was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Alex Iwobi equalized for Everton 10 minutes into the second half and both teams sought the winning goal that would have given their survival hopes a boost.

In the end, each team settled for one point, which was more welcome than Leicester, who climbed out of the relegation zone with 30 points from 34 matches.

Everton, who has not left the top flight for 69 years but is increasingly likely to be relegated, remains penultimate with 29 points from 34 matches.